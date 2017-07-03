Suspect appears in Marathon County court for 7th OWI

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- A Marathon County man arrested over the weekend now faces his 7th offense of driving while drunk.

Investigators stopped 53-year old Nathan Everson of Schofield for erratic driving on Saturday.

The criminal complaint says a breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level at 0.19 and he did not have a driver's license.

His bond is set at $15,000 cash.

The complaint says Everson was last convicted of drunken driving in 2011---eight years after his first conviction.