Suspect appears in Marathon County court for 7th OWI

Posted:

 WAUSAU (WAOW)-- A Marathon County man arrested over the weekend now faces his 7th offense of driving while drunk.

Investigators stopped 53-year old Nathan Everson of Schofield for erratic driving on Saturday.

The criminal complaint says a breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level at 0.19 and he did not have a driver's license.

His bond is set at  $15,000 cash.

The complaint says Everson was last convicted of drunken driving in 2011---eight years after his first conviction.        

