Wausau police clear up fireworks laws

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

As we prepare for the pinnacle of Fourth of July celebrations, the Wausau Police Department wants to remind the public about what they can and can't light off.

"Anything that leaves the ground or explodes would require a permit," said Officer John Phillips. So things like sparklers, smoke bombs and snakes are fair game.

Those permits cost 100 dollars, and officials say they are only legitimate if obtained through your municipality.

Officer Phillips acknowledged that fireworks requiring permits are sold over the counter.

"A lot of the retailers, they have their job, they're trying to run their business. They'll have good advice and they'll explain things to you," he said. "Just because you can buy it over the counter without providing them a specific piece of paper like a permit, doesn't mean you can shoot it off wherever you live."

Specific fireworks regulations vary based on municipality. 

