Shaw leaves game after being struck on hand by pitch - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Shaw leaves game after being struck on hand by pitch

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Travis Shaw left the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday after being hit on his left hand on a pitch by Wade Miley.

Shaw was hit by a 93 mph fastball from the Orioles left-hander in the second inning. He was examined by Brewers trainers for about a minute before staying in the game and scoring the Brewers' seventh run.

Shaw was replaced by Hernan Perez at the start of the fourth inning. He is batting .294 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.