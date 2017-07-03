Oneida Nation helps welcome Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Elected officials and pageant royalty from the Oneida Nation signaled the official start of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic with a ceremonial blessing of the golf course on the first tee of Thornberry Creek at Oneida.

The inaugural tournament includes a practice day on Tuesday, a pro-am on Wednesday and competition Thursday through Sunday.

Brooke Henderson, fresh off a second place finish at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, headlines the field alongside world No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and other stars.

This week marks the LPGA's first visit to the greater Green Bay area and its first stop in Wisconsin since the 2012 U.S. Women's Open at Blackwolf Run in Kohler