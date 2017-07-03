Hiking 1,200 Miles to raise awareness for veterans

VERONA (WKOW) -- A former Marine is hiking 1,200 miles across Wisconsin to help his comrades.

Anthony Salazar is hiking Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail to raise awareness for veteran's suicide and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

He started in Sturgeon Bay and will end in Taylor Falls, Minnesota.

Throughout Salazar's journey, he says he will be reaching out to Veteran Service Organizations along the trail, and will be speaking to veterans and welcoming them to join him.

"It kind of kills me to know I've lost more friends here at home than I've lost overseas, and there has to be a stop to that," said Salazar.

Salazar, a veteran who served 8 years in the U.S. Marine Corps, says he hopes to raise $50,000 throughout the trip. He has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money here.