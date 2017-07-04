Christie ends shutdown, but beach pictures left an imprint - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Christie ends shutdown, but beach pictures left an imprint

Posted:

By MICHAEL CATALINI
Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has signed his final budget after a three-day state government shutdown that included a viral photo of him lounging on a state beach that was closed to the public because of a budget impasse.

The lame-duck Republican governor signed the $34.7 billion budget early Tuesday and sounded an unapologetic tone over the aerial photos snapped by NJ.com that showed him at the state governor's residence at Island Beach State Park.

The pictures sparked a global reaction: countless memes featuring a Photoshopped cutout of Christie in the beach chair, headlines on international news sites and a full-scale media blitz from his spokesman.

Christie says it wasn't a scandal because he was where he said he'd be: relaxing with his family.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.