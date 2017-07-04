Pontoon boat caught in Neenah Dam

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) -- Rescue crews helped three boaters who got caught in the Neenah Menasha Dam on Monday night.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department says three people fell into the water after their pontoon boat got caught in the dam.

Officials say the three people went through the dam and were able to swim to shore. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Crews were on scene for about 40 minutes.

Authorities are warning people that the water flow near the dam is very strong and to be aware of your surroundings when boating.