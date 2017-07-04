1 dead in Shawano Co. ATV crash

One man is dead after an ATV crash in Shawano County early Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Brock Hannawell, 19, of Birnamwood was driving the ATV shortly before 1:20 a.m. when it crashed near Killdeer Lane in the Town of Aniwa, the sheriff's office said.

It was reported that Hannawell was unconscious and not breathing, according to the sheriff's office. He died at the scene from his injuries, officials said.

The passenger, 18-year-old Lonnie Bierman of Antigo, was not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

The crash is under investigation but officials said speed does not appear to be a factor.

