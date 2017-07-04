1 dead in Shawano Co. ATV crash

One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
"Anything that leaves the ground or explodes would require a permit," said Officer John Phillips. So things like sparklers, smoke bombs and snakes are fair game.More >>
"Anything that leaves the ground or explodes would require a permit," said Officer John Phillips. So things like sparklers, smoke bombs and snakes are fair game.More >>
Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon.More >>
Madison police say a person of interest in the murder of a contractor at a Madison Culver's location earlier this week was taken into custody in Janesville Friday afternoon.More >>
A 12-year-old in Waupaca County was injured Thursday after being shot by his teenage cousin.More >>
A 12-year-old in Waupaca County was injured Thursday after being shot by his teenage cousin.More >>