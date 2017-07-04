Villa Italian Kitchen offers $10,000 pizza bikini - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Villa Italian Kitchen offers $10,000 pizza bikini

Villa Italian Kitchen will celebrate National Bikini Day on July 5 by offering a bikini made entirely out of pizza, called a "Pizza-Kini."

The swimsuit consists of home laid crust, lots of cheese and all the toppings you can eat.

The creation also costs a lot of dough, $10,000 to be exact. The price includes a consultation with a food stylist who will cook up a made to measure "Pizza-Kini."

The pizza bikinis are only available for order on July 5.

