Vehicle found in pond near Kenosha hotel - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Vehicle found in pond near Kenosha hotel

Posted:
WISN-TV WISN-TV
KENOSHA, Wis. (WISN) -

Kenosha police are investigating after a vehicle ended up in a pond early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews and dive teams responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites at 125th Avenue and 75th Street.

A car could be seen partially submerged in a pond alongside the hotel.

Police told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that no one was inside the vehicle when they arrived at the scene. Crews have been searching the water ever since, as a precaution.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the car ended up in the water.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.