Vehicle found in pond near Kenosha hotel

Kenosha police are investigating after a vehicle ended up in a pond early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews and dive teams responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites at 125th Avenue and 75th Street.

A car could be seen partially submerged in a pond alongside the hotel.

Police told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that no one was inside the vehicle when they arrived at the scene. Crews have been searching the water ever since, as a precaution.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the car ended up in the water.