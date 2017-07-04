Didion plans to tear down, rebuild plant after explosion

Didion milling officials have announced they plan to rebuild their facility that was destroyed in an explosion.

CEO John Didion met with the Cambria village board Monday night to provide an update since the incident on May 31 that killed five people. He says workers will start tearing down the destroyed building on July 10. He expects to get the company's ethanol plant, which was not damaged, back up and running as soon as the demolition is complete, which could be as soon as next week.

Federal investigators with OSHA and the Chemical Safety Board have been at the site ever since the explosion, working to figure out what happened.

"They have up to 6 months to do their reporting," Didion told the board. "They have completed their first interviews. Currently, they have our distributed control system and reviewing the data from it. There will be additional interviews and studies that take place."



Investigators are putting together a report right now that may include recommendations for possible safety code changes at the plant, according to Didion.

Didion says his company has reached out to other businesses to find jobs for 50 to 60 mill workers who are still on the company's payroll right now, even though the plant is gone. Many have taken on new roles and responsibilities since the explosion.



The company has brought in counselors trained in trauma and crisis response to help. Didion says it's been a difficult time for the company, but the community is helping everyone get through it.

"The support that we've seen from the community has just been outstanding, remarkable," he says.



Five crosses now sit under the Didion Milling sign at the main entrance to the facility, representing each of the people who died in the explosion. The people who were hurt have all been released from the hospital and are recovering ahead of schedule, according to Didion officials.



Didion says the mill will be rebuilt with the best available technology to maintain safety and efficiency and grain operations this fall will not be impacted.