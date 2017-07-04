9 people rescued from boat on Lake Michigan

Nine people were rescued from a boat that began taking on water while on Lake Michigan late Monday night.

It happened near Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

An official with the U.S. Coast Guard told WISN-TV that three adults and six children were on board the 19-foot vessel when it started taking on water.

Pumps on the boat helped keep the craft afloat as rescuers arrived, according to authorities.

Crews with the Coast Guard and DNR were first to arrive at the scene. They took all nine people to safety on land.

The boat was later towed back to shore.