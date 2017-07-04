2 men arrested in Tomahawk drug bust - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 men arrested in Tomahawk drug bust

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
TOMAHAWK (WAOW) -

Two men were arrested on felony drug charges following a bust Friday in the northwoods, according to the Tomahawk Police Department.

Officers seized about 1/4 pound of marijuana, $720 in cash, and multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Authorities said they were conducting a search warrant when they made the discovery.

