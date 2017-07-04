Rothschild Gander Mountain, 8 other stores to close in Wisconsin

Gander Mountain informed the state that nine stores will be closing across Wisconsin by August 30, affecting 371 employees.

The Rothschild/Wausau Gander Mountain store is on the list. Officials with the company said in May that despite "store closing" signs the store would remain.

Marcus Lemonis, owner of Camping World, told WBAY-TV that the Green Bay store and some other Wisconsin stores will rebranded as Camping World and reopen.

Employees at the former Gander Mountain stores will have to apply for a job with the new company.

Here is a list of the closings that were announced along with the number of affected employees:

Baraboo 315 W. Pine Street, West Baraboo, WI 53913 31 affected employees

Franklin 6939 South 27th Street, Franklin, WI 53132 35 affected employees

Green Bay 2323 Woodman Drive, Green Bay, WI 54303 39 affected employees

Janesville 2900 Deerfield Drive, #8, Janesville, WI 53546 30 affected employees

Kenosha 6892 118th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 57 affected employees

LaCrosse/Onalaska 1200 Crossing Meadows Drive, Onalaska, WI 54650 32 affected employees

Madison/DeForest 6199 Metro Drive, DeForest, WI 53532 57 affected employees

Waukesha 2440 E. Moreland Boulevard, Waukesha, WI 53186 39 affected employees

Wausau/Rothschild 1560 County Road XX, Rothschild, WI 54474 51 affected employees

The closures comes after Gander Mountain claimed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. Camping World purchased Gander Mountain’s buildings but not their inventory.

