'Don't take the pills,' woman warns teens of drug danger

A Waukesha County woman took a chance and told a group of teens not to take pills.

As Linda Lenz and her husband, Rick Lenz, left the Summerfest Park & Ride on June 29, she turned to a group of teens with a simple request:

"Don't take the pills," she said.

Just moments earlier, she said she heard that same group of teens talking about how to sneak pills into Summerfest. As a mother who knows pain, Linda Lenz said she felt like she had to act. She continued.

"Our son Tony was just like you. He is dead from what you are about to do. Don't take them. We loved him."

Her son Tony overdosed on heroin and died in 2013. Linda Lenz said she thinks his addiction started with prescription pain pills when he was in high school.

She said she had no idea her son was addicted to drugs until her older son Canton passed away from a rare disease in 2010. After stints in rehab, Tony stayed sober for a year.

"He was good. He was in recovery for a long time," Lenz said. "Then he slipped up and that's when we lost him."

When she spoke to the group of teens on the bus, she wasn't sure her words had resonated, until she saw some of them on the way back.

"When we returned to the bus, two of the boys were on the bus. And I know I got my message across because they both nodded to us. Like they got it," Linda Lenz said.

As of July 3, her Facebook post has been shared nearly 2,800 times. She said never thought her story would gain such a following, but hopes it starts a conversation between parents and their kids.

"I could have called security. I could have done something like that," she said. "But I wanted them to see my face and tell them, 'Never make you mom have to be me.'"