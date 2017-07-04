UPDATE: I-39 reopened after Portage Co. crash

Both lanes are open on 1-39 northbound after a crash near Stevens Point Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The right northbound lane was closed near mile marker 162 for about 20 minutes.

There are no details about the crash at this time.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

--------------------------

I-39 northbound is partially closed after a crash near mile marker 162 in Portage County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The right northbound lane is estimated to be closed for about an hour after a crash that happened just before 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the DOT.

Portage County law enforcement are on the scene.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.