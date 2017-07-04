Pair of exotic lynx stolen from Wisconsin petting zoo

Someone swiped a pair of exotic cats from a Walworth County petting zoo on Monday night, the zoo's owner told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV.

Dana Montana said two 7-week-old Siberian Lynx were stolen from Animal Gardens.

"These animals are exotic and require different care than a domestic cat," she said via email.

Montana urged anyone who sees the animals or who hears about someone having them to call Delavan police or the zoo at 262-728-8200.

There is a reward for information, Montana said.