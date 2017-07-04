UPDATE: Stolen lynx kittens returned to owners in Delavan

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police tell our Madison affiliate the two, stolen lynx kittens have been returned to Animal Gardens Wednesday night.

Officers with the Town of Delavan Police Department say they received a call notifying them that the two, seven-week-old lynx were returned to the petting zoo around 7:15 PM on Wednesday.

Officers went to the scene and confirmed the pair had been returned. They said the two kittens appeared to be hungry, but are in good health.

Authorities are looking at a couple potential suspects and are still investigating how the lynx were stolen.

Someone swiped a pair of exotic cats from a Walworth County petting zoo on Monday night.

Dana Montana said two 7-week-old Siberian Lynx were stolen from Animal Gardens.

"These animals are exotic and require different care than a domestic cat," she said via email.

Montana urged anyone who sees the animals or who hears about someone having them to call Delavan police or the zoo at 262-728-8200.

There is a reward for information, Montana said.