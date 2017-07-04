Patrols beefed up for busy holiday water, road traffic

From the roads to the lakes, law enforcement was out in full force on the Fourth of July.

"We have extra out there doing some click-it-or-ticket overtime," Sgt. Jon Pedersen of the Wisconsin State Patrol said. "We have officers in the construction zones as well."

On the waters, the Department of Natural Resources nabbed several boaters for safety infractions.

"Boating or kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards any of the silent sports as well, we wanna make sure people are out here, following the rules, following the laws," Conservation Warden Jon Scharbarth said. "Making sure you have the proper number of life jackets on board every boat."

Both agencies are particularly concerned with people driving their boats or cars while intoxicated.

"We don't someone to get hurt or hurt someone else while they're on the water operating under the influence," Scharbarth said.

When it comes to the roads, State Patrol is urging drivers to leave enough distance between you and the car in front of you - especially if you or a nearby car is a towing a camper or boat.

While there is a lot to keep in mind behind the wheel, authorities also want the public to enjoy themselves.

"It's Fourth of July, enjoy the holiday," Sgt. Pedersen said. "Enjoy it for what it's meant for, be with friends and family. But again take your time, leave your distance, and get home safely."