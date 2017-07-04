Wis. golfer plays 100 holes to raise funds for veterans

For the last 10 years, golfer Carl Meyer has celebrated Independence Day on a golf course for his annual “100 Holes for Our Heroes” fundraiser.

Meyer created the event to benefit Hire Heroes USA, a charity that aims to help veterans transition from military to civilian life.

"It's a huge need," Meyer said Tuesday morning. "There are over a half a million unemployed veterans."

To support Meyer's efforts, visit HireHeroesUSA.org.