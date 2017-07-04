Veterans warn of firework flashbacks

As millions of Americans plan on celebrating America's 241st birthday with a dazzling display of fireworks, the show is not fun for everybody.

For combat veterans, they said that fireworks can trigger symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The veterans support group Souls of Honor weighed-in on the issue to give people one final warning before lighting up the night.

"Try to be a little more respectful of the veterans themselves," said Ron Worthey, president of Souls of Honor. "It's not a funny thing. That'd be like me pulling you out of a burning automobile and then forcing you to go back in there."

Worthey said the flashing lights, smell of gun powder, and loud booms can all trigger a flashback for those who saw combat during their time of service.

"Just like being in the bush in combat. Just everything going so quick and fast," he said. "All of a sudden you become very frightened."

"I think it's more of a surprise thing," said Lonny Huebner, an Iraq War veteran and member of Souls of Honor. "I think it depends on the veterans themselves. It doesn't affect everybody that way. Everybody is different."

The group holds a combat veteran support group in Kronenwetter every Wednesday and encourages those who suffer from PTSD to attend.