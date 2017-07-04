SPECIAL REPORT: Damage permit hunting

It's a program that was designed to cater to both farmers and hunters as a way to curb the loses of crops that have been damaged by wildlife across Wisconsin, but it's now becoming a controversy.

It's called damaged permit hunting. Farmers are distributed hunting tags to distribute to interested hunters who want to take the opportunity to potentially hunt all year long.

The farmers are given a deadline to fill 80 percent of the tags before they are reimbursed for their loses, which sometimes can range in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Over the years, the program has caused problems between farmers and recreational landowners, fearing that hunting off-season can damage a deer herd.

Dozens of farmers Newsline 9 spoke with declined comment on the program out of fear of harassment from nearby hunters.

One farmer tells us that he's had property damage to his home from a local resident who did not like them being a part of the program.

Newsline 9's Daniel Keith looks into the issue to see how beneficial it is for farmers and to answer the one questions on hunters minds: Is it affecting your herd? Find out the answer in this special report, Thursday July 13 on Newsline 9 at 10.