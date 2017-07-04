Dive team recovers man in Deneveu Lake

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WBAY) -- Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man in Deneveu Lake in Eden, south of Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to the lake around 3:35 on Tuesday after the man went under the water and didn't resurface.

Officials say the man had a medical condition.

The Sheriff's office dive team searched the lake for almost three hours. The body was recovered at 6:15 p.m.

Officials say the visibility in the lake is not good and the lake is about 80 feet deep.