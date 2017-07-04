Dive team recovers man in Deneveu Lake - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dive team recovers man in Deneveu Lake

Posted:

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WBAY) -- Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man in Deneveu Lake in Eden, south of Fond du Lac.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says crews responded to the lake around 3:35 on Tuesday after the man went under the water and didn't resurface.

Officials say the man had a medical condition.

The Sheriff's office dive team searched the lake for almost three hours. The body was recovered at 6:15 p.m.

Officials say the visibility in the lake is not good and the lake is about 80 feet deep.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.