Crash causes lane closure in Waupaca Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crash causes lane closure in Waupaca Co.

Posted:
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

A crash near New London in Waupaca County blocked lanes on US 45 Tuesday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked on US 45 in both directions from Hoffman Road to Crane Road. A WisDOT alert was sent out at around 8 p.m.

An official from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department told Newsline 9 they are dealing with a one vehicle crash and there are injuries involved.

Lanes are expected to be blocked as crews clear the scene until around 9:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.

Stay with Newsline 9 as we learn more about the incident. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.