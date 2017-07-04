Crash causes lane closure in Waupaca Co.

A crash near New London in Waupaca County blocked lanes on US 45 Tuesday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked on US 45 in both directions from Hoffman Road to Crane Road. A WisDOT alert was sent out at around 8 p.m.

An official from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Department told Newsline 9 they are dealing with a one vehicle crash and there are injuries involved.

Lanes are expected to be blocked as crews clear the scene until around 9:30 p.m.

No other details have been released.

