Minocqua honors veterans with Fourth of July parade

Towns across north central Wisconsin Tuesday held celebrations and festivities for the Fourth of July. This year in Minocqua the theme was hometown heroes.

“We're going to honor the vets,” said Wally Obermann who organized the fundraiser.

Leading the parade were several buses filled with more than 100 veterans.

“We're thrilled with all of this, this is very nice what they've done,” said veteran Dick Skroski.

Local high school athletes walked alongside the buses to raise money for The Never Forgotten Honor Fight, an organization that sends veterans to Washington D.C. to see monuments and memorials.

"The honor flight is a trip of a lifetime for the veterans,” said Obermann.

As the veterans made their way down the parade route in Minocqua, people stood, clapping and thanking them for their service.

"It's wonderful that they stand up and clap and recognize us,” said veteran Bob Schneider.

Many veterans on the buses were Vietnam era vets, and the gratitude was something they haven't always experienced.

"We didn't get that when we came back,” said Schneider. "It's wonderful, they're very supportive, we appreciate it."

It was one bus ride the hometown heroes won't forget.

"It's the best, you can't get any better than this," said Skroski.

There was also a concert, water ski show and firework display in Minocqua Tuesday.