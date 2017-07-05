Female police officer critical after shooting in the Bronx - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Female police officer critical after shooting in the Bronx

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) -- Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and is in extremely critical condition.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The shooting took place near the corner of Morris Ave and East 183 Street

The 12-year veteran officer has been hospitalized at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.