Teen dies after being pulled from Root River

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A 14-year-old boy died Tuesday after being pulled from the Root River near Washington Park, a medical examiner said.

The boy and two other friends were playing on the banks when two stumbled into the water. One was able to get out, but the 14-year-old did not come up.

There were people in the park and someone used a cell phone to call 911.

The boy was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead after arrival.

His name was not publicly released as of 7 p.m.