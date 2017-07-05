Mother pleads with burglars to return her dead son's memorial stone

A memorial stone that a Milwaukee mom had crafted in honor of her son, who was stillborn five years ago, was stolen from her home over the weekend as she was in the process of moving.

Hazel Flint noticed the missing items after returning to the old house on Saturday morning for the final load of belongings.

"When we arrived the front door was open," she said. "The bed was gone, the kitchen items were gone."

Gone, too, was the box that held her the memorial to her son, baby Matthew Aaron.

"I just sat down and cried because that was my son's stone," she said.

"I miss him," she said. "He was six-and-a-half inches long and weighed three-and-a-half ounces. He was the tiniest, most perfect little boy you've ever seen in your life."

Losing her son inspired Flint to start an outreach program for families who lose children during pregnancy or infancy. Now she's reaching out in hopes others can help her find her rock of inspiration.

Flint is asking anyone with information on her son's memorial stone to contact her on Facebook.

"It said he was here. He meant something. He was my son," she said.