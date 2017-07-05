Fire destroys Lincoln Co. shed

A shed was a "complete loss" Tuesday after a fire in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's office.

A call came in just after 3:45 p.m. about a fire on Thomas Road in the Township of Bradley, the sheriff said in a release.

The property owner was using a torch inside a garage when nearby debris caught fire, the sheriff said. The owner attempted to put out the fire but was unsuccessful, according to the sheriff.

The property owner had minor burns from the fire, the sheriff said.

Tomahawk Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Tomahawk EMS and the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire.

There are no other details being released at this time.