Police: children kill cat with BB gun in Fennimore

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Fennimore Police Department is investigating an incident where officials say a child, or children killed a cat with a BB gun.

An officer was called to 725 Garfield Street around 7:35 p.m. Monday for an animal cruelty complaint where one or more children used a BB gun to kill the cat. After an investigation, police say the case will be referred to juvenile authorities. The Fennimore Police Chief couldn't say how many children were involved.



The cat's name was Georgia, and was a family pet to neighbors in the next block.



"Everyone in the neighborhood knew her," Lorri Zoromski says of her family's cat. "She had a green, reflective collar on, with a name tag."

14-year old Megan Zoromski says Georgia was the first family pet she considered largely her responsibility. She says it was shocking when an officer showed family members the animal that had been killed. "And instantly it was like, that's my cat," the teenager says. "And I could not stand it."



"It's a sad situation all the way around, not only for our cat, but for the family and the boys," Lorri Zoromski says. "I hope someone's able to help them.



"From a young child doing something like that to a pet," neighbor Greg Schaefer says. "It's sickening."

While at the residence, authorities say the officer who responded came upon other suspected crimes, involving the head of the household. Officials say he found drug paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana plants and several other items related to the packaging of drugs. While he was investigating that, the Fennimore Police Chief says 37-year old Bradley Walker showed up in his vehicle under the influence.

Walker was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated - 3rd Offense. His case will be referred to the Grant County District Attorney's office. He could also face charges related to the drug materials found at the home.

The victim pet leaves behind four kittens. Megan Zoromski says their presence softens the blow of the loss of their mother, who's etched now in her memory.



"She's a really good friend. It's like, the dog, best man's companion. But no: sometimes it's a cat.