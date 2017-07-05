Family of man shot by deputy rallies outside music festival - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Family of man shot by deputy rallies outside music festival

Posted:
Courtesy: Michelle Liu / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Courtesy: Michelle Liu / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Courtesy of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Family and friends of a man who was shot to death last month by a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy gathered outside a summer music festival to ask for justice in the case.

The Journal Sentinel reports that about a dozen people rallied outside Summerfest's main gate Tuesday night. They held up a memorial pamphlet with photos of 19-year-old Terry Williams.

Williams was shot after a deputy attempted to stop his vehicle because he failed to obey a traffic sign. Facebook video shows Williams did not stop and drove the SUV onto the median. The deputy, Michael Truax, has been placed on leave.

Williams' cousin, Shawna McKee, said the family can't have peace until there is justice.

The family said they did not know if they would file a wrongful death lawsuit.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.