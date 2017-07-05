Portage County Crime Stoppers: UWSP chainsaw ripped off

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) A thief steals a valuable chainsaw used by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point lumberjack club.

Stevens Point police say the tool disappeared from a garage at 1249 Fourth Avenue on May 18.

The Stihl chainsaw was used by the school's Woodlands Team team for demonstrations and competitions.

Investigators say the missing chainsaw has 20-inch blade , with a plastic cover, and a dull chain. The plastic casing on the saw is believed to have UWSP etched into it.

The estimated value of the saw, which Stihl donated to the club about five years ago, is $900, police said.

If you have any information contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.