Lincoln County Petsaver: Male kitten named Isaac Mewton

MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Lincoln County for Wednesday is Isaac Mewton, a male kitten and the last of his litter at the shelter.

His fee is $50, which includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

If you are interested in learning more about him or any of the animals available for adoption at the shelter call 715-536-3459 or go to the shelter web page at www.furrypets.com