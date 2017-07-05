Wisconsin scientists improve protein-based drug stability

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Scientists at a Wisconsin university have created a mineral coating that mimics bone and keeps protein-based drugs more stable.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports protein-based drugs are used to treat bone disorders, kidney disease, wounds, arthritis and cancer but frequently degrade, which limits their therapeutic potential.

University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists were inspired by a 2010 report about DNA extracted from a 19,000-year-old emu shell to use growth factors to improve proteins used in medical applications.

A mineral coating is constructed at the miniature level of biology known as the nanoscale. The coating releases a protein, called basic fibroblast growth factor, which remained active for more than a month in a lab dish.

When the protein is released through a commonly used polymer system, it stayed active for less than a week.

------