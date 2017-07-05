Explosive display at Birnamwood fireworks - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Explosive display at Birnamwood fireworks

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A viewer video showcased the explosive fireworks display in Birnamwood Tuesday night.

Trevor Baseman sent in the video of fireballs exploding, fast at first and then slowed down. This display went well beyond typical "oohs" and "ahhs."

