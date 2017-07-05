Forest Co. girl's death ruled homicide

The death of a six-year-old Crandon girl has been ruled a homicide, according to the Forest County Medical Examiner.

Amber Perry was found dead at a Crandon home on the 400 block of West Grant Street back in March. The medical examiner lists the immediate cause of death as diabetic ketoacidosis, as a consequence of "poorly controlled Diabetes Mellitus." Perry died from "long term, chronic, lack of proper management of her medical condition," according to the medical examiner.

According to the report, the young girl was severely dehydrated at the time of death was exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The report does not directly blame any particular individual and says several of Perry's family members cared for her at her time of death.

Perry attended Crandon Elementary School.

The Forest County District Attorney declined to comment on the latest developments. No word on if charges will be filed.