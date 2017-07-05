Red Cross blood donations down 61,000 nationwide

The American Red Cross Association needs people to donate blood.

Nationwide, 61,000 fewer people have donated blood in the last two months, and in the Wisconsin , the figure is 300 fewer donations.

Donated blood helps treat patients.

Wendy Savage, the executive director of the North Central Red Cross Chapter, says summer is typically the time donations drop off.

"Schools are out, and staff go on vacation," Savage says. "It's hard to create blood drives."

Leaders say about 38 percent of the population are eligible to donate blood, but they only see 10 percent of them donating.

"We are trying to meet the needs, and are really encouraging people to get out and donate," Savage says.

To find out how to donate or volunteer visit the American Cross Website.