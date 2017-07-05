Marshfield nurse opens assisted living center for seniors

A Marshfield woman is opening an assisted living center for seniors that focuses on a family-friendly atmosphere.

“I had worked in elderly facilities and I had really, really missed it,” Winter Haven owner Pamela Johns said. “It really started with my grandma.”

Johns, a registered nurse, decided to open Winter Haven after her grandma's experience in a larger elderly care center.

“[She had fallen] she laid there all night,” she said. “She had her cane, she was in her nightgown, freezing and banging on the wall all night. She laid there until the next day. I saw how sad she was there,”

After more than a year of work, the retrofitted home is now ready for residents. The four-bedroom center will provide 24-hour care.

“In my heart to make their existence for as long as God let's them be here to be happy and fulfilled to feel wanted and important,” she said. “It wasn't here when Grandma was here but I can still make a difference with someone else.”

