Wis. among most impolite drivers in the U.S.

Wisconsin is home to the most impolite drivers in the Midwest, according to a new survey.

"Kars for Kids" gives Wisconsin a D- for courtesy while driving.

The survey is part of their summer campaign to promote better driving habits.

People we spoke to in north Central Wisconsin, didn't seem surprised by the results.

"I've seen people from Massachusetts, they're very bad drivers," Morgan Webster of Wausau said. "But I would have to say Wisconsin does compare to that."

"I have been cut off," Jane Schilling of Wausau said. "I've had people call me vulgar names"

So how did other states rank?

Our neighbor Iowa came in close behind the Badger State with a D ranking.

A+ rankings were given to Idaho and New Mexico, while New York and South Carolina come in at the bottom, with F's.