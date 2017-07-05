Area schools in need of mental health counselors

The need for mental health counseling in Marathon County schools is growing. Local therapists said they're trying to fill that need because of alarming numbers of students who seriously consider suicide.

"It's pretty alarming," said mental health therapist Lee Shipway. "I see a lot more kids than we used to with suicidal thoughts at young ages."

Shipway is co-founder of Peaceful Solutions; she along with other counseling organizations are hoping to one day have a mental health counselor in every school building. She said this initiative started after the public school districts in Marathon County reached out to her for help.

"It really started because school districts were begging therapists, saying we really need to have some mental health counseling for students in the building," said Shipway.

Shipway said there's various factors to why there's a growing need for their services.

"I think there's a lot of stress on kids these days and I think there's a lot of stress on families," said Shipway. "There's a really high rate of substance abuse issues... when parents are addicted to substance all of their energy is going into finding that drug."

The Edgar School District has been using Peaceful Solution's services for a couple of years, bringing in a counselor one day a week for students.

"I think all school districts have seen the need," said Edgar District Administrator Cari Guden. "Anytime you can offer added support for our students it's going to be a benefit."

Guden and Shipway said having the counselor inside the school helps parents from taking off work and students having to miss school for therapy appointments.

"Instead of having the kid miss school, the idea is to have the therapist right in school," said Shipway.

The process of adding counselors to each school building won't be easy; Shipway said there's a therapist shortage.

"What we're going to do is triage the system," said Shipway. "We're going to look at which school buildings have the greater need."

Shipway and the others involved in the program are also hoping to get funding for the initiative to pay for the therapists and help students whose parents can't afford the therapy.

"Hopefully over the next five years we're hoping we'll be able to hire more therapists," said Shipway.