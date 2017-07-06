US renews offer of Syria cooperation with Russia

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration has renewed an offer to cooperate with Russia in the Syrian conflict, including on military matters, ahead of President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin later this week.

In a statement, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday the U.S. is open to establishing no-fly zones in Syria in coordination with Russia as well as jointly setting up a truce monitoring and humanitarian aid delivery mechanism.

The statement came as Trump prepared to meet with Putin on Friday in Germany and as the U.S. seeks to consolidate gains made against the Islamic State in recent weeks and prepare for a post-Islamic State group future.