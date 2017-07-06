Police look for motive in deadly ambush of New York officer

By COLLEEN LONG and KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Police are trying to establish a motive for the deadly ambush of an officer who was shot in a New York Police Department command post vehicle.

Police Commissioner James O'Neill says Officer Miosotis Familia was "assassinated in an unprovoked attack on cops" early Wednesday in the Bronx.

Familia had just started her midnight shift in the RV-like command post when she was shot while writing in her notebook. Police say 34-year-old gunman Alexander Bonds strode up and shot her in the head through the passenger-side window.

Officers caught up with and killed Bonds about a block away. He had a violent history and had vented his anger about police in a Facebook video last September.

Friends of Familia's say the 48-year-old mother of three felt a calling to help her community.