Milwaukee authorities: Man jumped to death after taking LSD

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say a man jumped to his death from a downtown Milwaukee apartment building after taking LSD.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner's office says 22-year-old Justin Perez, of Salem, and a friend both ingested the drug before Perez jumped over a 10th-floor railing at the Majestic Loft Apartments shortly before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Perez had taken three "hits" of LSD in the form of pieces of white paper before becoming agitated. Authorities say friends attempted to calm him down and called 911 when he began punching a wall. He then walked out of the apartment and jumped over the rail.

Milwaukee firefighters found Perez on a 6th floor landing, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation by Milwaukee police.