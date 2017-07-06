ND Plato's Closet bans kids under 7 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

ND Plato's Closet bans kids under 7

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
FARGO, N.D. (WAOW) -

If your child is under age seven, don't expect to shop with them at a Plato's Closet in North Dakota.

Parents said they are outraged and wonder if the policy is even legal.

The owner put up a sign after dealing with situations involving kids that you “wouldn't believe.” She even said she's talked to police about some situations.

The ban, according to some parents, is ridiculous.

As for Platos Closet in Marathon County, there are no restrictions on kids.

