A Wisconsin man gives a special performance at Summerfest

A 29-year-old Oak Creek man was given the opportunity of a lifetime: to play a gig at Summerfest.

Eric Look and his band certainly stood out with their special introduction from the Milwaukee Mayor, Tom Barrett.

What many of the audience members did not know about Look is that he has autism.

Debbie Look, Eric's mother is very proud of all the progress her son has made. She said that when he was young, he couldn't even handle Christmas concerts at school.

Look said he loves to rock out on his keyboard and it has been a fun opportunity for him to perform for the crowd at Summerfest.