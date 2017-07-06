Vintage arcade games in Eau Claire entertain generations

Remember some of your favorite childhood games, like Pacman, Frogger and Donkey Kong? Well, if you are itching to feel like a kid again, we have some good news.

Owners at The District Company, located on Graham Avenue in downtown Eau Claire, installed 45 vintage arcade games last weekend. The owners said they are all original, with some dating back to the early 1980s.

The owners told our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV they don't think there are a lot of options for children's entertainment downtown, and they hope kids will enjoy the games and connect with older generations.

Mark Sultan, co-owner of The District Company, said, “This just helps to enrich the environment down here. It helps bring families together. It helps to bring people together in different communities. People that like video games are now talking to people who play Pokemon Go...It's just a nice collaboration.”

The combined value of the arcade games is more than $200,000. They were brought in by a company out of Iowa. They will share any profits with The District Company.