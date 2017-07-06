Wisconsin tribe withholds state payment over casino dispute

Officials with the Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe say they did not make a casino payment due to the state last month because of a dispute regarding another tribe's expansion.

A tribal official tells WLUK-TV that the tribe withheld a $923,000 payment.

The Stockbridge-Munsee Tribe operates the North Star Mohican Casino and Resort in Bowler. The tribe argues the $33 million expansion of the Ho-Chunk casino 17 miles away in Wittenberg is a violation of both federal law and the Ho-Chunk Nation's casino state compact.

The state Department of Administration determined in September that the Ho-Chunk expansion does not violate its compact with the state. The expansion will increase the number of slot machines and add an area with high-limit gambling, as well as an 86-room hotel and 84-seat restaurant and bar.