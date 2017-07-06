1 arrested in theft of 2 exotic lynx from Wisconsin petting zoo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

1 arrested in theft of 2 exotic lynx from Wisconsin petting zoo

Posted:
WISN-TV WISN-TV
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning in connection with the theft of a pair of exotic cats from a Walworth County petting zoo earlier this week.

The 7-week-old Siberian Lynx were stolen from Animal Gardens on Monday night. They were returned Wednesday evening.

"I was excited and kind of freaked out. All of a sudden two girls walked up to me and each had a lynx in their shirt and they handed them to me," said Michael Cummins. "They said, 'Sorry,' but I wasn't listening too much to what they said because I was just happy that we got the cats back."

A news release from the Delavan Police Department said officers are still investigating the case "for potential other suspects."

