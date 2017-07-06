Oneida Co. woman charged with killing stepson sent back to jail

The woman accused of killing her 20-month-old stepson was sent back to jail after violating the terms of her release, according to court records.

Ellen Tran, 28, of Rhinelander is now charged with bail jumping, in addition to a second-degree reckless homicide charge in the death of Avery Edwards. The toddler died of blunt force trauma to the head on April 14, according to the Oneida County criminal complaint.

Tran posted a $50,000 cash bond on April 18 and was ordered by a judge to not have contact with her 18-month-old daughter. According to the new criminal complaint filed Thursday, Tran was exchanging text messages with the child's temporary foster parent and made plans to meet up with the woman and Tran's daughter at the Independence Day Parade in Rhinelander.

Tran appeared in court Thursday and a $10,000 signature bond was set.

According to the original complaint, the boy's father told investigators he picked him up from the child's mother in Virginia on April 1 for a visitation, as the mother had custody. The father, a doctor, said the boy "had not been bonding well" with the stepmother and she told him that he had fallen in the shower.

When asked by investigators about the fall, Tran said she could not remember how it happened, the complaint said.

A doctor at the Child Abuse Center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, where the toddler died, said she was concerned about child abuse because the "injuries did not match the information being provided by the mother," the complaint said.

An attorney for the toddler's biological mother told investigators the child had some bruising when he returned from a visit with the father 10 months ago, the complaint said.

Tran also has a nine-year-old son. She's set to appear back in court in August.