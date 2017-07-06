YWCA building looking for new owners

YWCA has requested a proposal to buy its building in downtown Wausau.

Alison Morrow, President of YWCA, said she just wants to see the building put to good use.

"I'm really excited to see what the building will hold next," Morrow said.

The building is located on 613 5th St. and lays on a .48 acre lot.

It was first built in the mid 1920's, and has been used for many functions such as a child care facility, a safe haven for traveling women, and a business incubator helping many local businesses. The building was expanded in 1974.

Morrow said that even with the building being sold, YWCA will remain in Wausau. It is unclear whether or not it will be in the same building or a new one.

YWCA proposals are due on July 21. Each proposal mu st include the price, the purpose of the building, any plans for renovations or construction and request for city participation.